Winter Haven Police Looking For Hit and Run Driver

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Winter Haven Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a hit and run vehicle that left a local man with serious injuries.





On January 29, 2021 at approximately 4:25 p.m., an adult male was on the side of the roadway near 1203 5th St SE in Winter Haven. The man started to cross the roadway when a blue Toyota CHR struck the victim. The vehicle should have significant damage to the front passenger bumper and fender.

The car is seen stopping briefly and then taking off without checking on the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this crash or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call Sgt. Mike Lango at 863-291-5733 or the on-call supervisor at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.