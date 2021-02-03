Lakeland Police Officer Arrested on Felony Charges

LAKELAND, FL (February 3, 2021) – On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 32-year-old Guiseppe Avigliano, who was hired as a Lakeland police officer in 2013, for Grand Theft related to falsifying time slips for off-duty detail assignments. Avigliano was booked into the Polk County Jail without incident yesterday evening.

The criminal investigation discovered that Avigliano signed up for off-duty details at a singular apartment complex as an extra duty assignment. The off-duty assignments occurred between May to October 2020. As customary, Avigliano submitted an overtime slip for each off-duty assignment to receive compensation. During the investigation, several of the assignments Avigliano reportedly worked could not be verified through the agency’s computer-aided dispatch system, his in-car video camera, or other witness officers. Additionally, his cell phone records indicated that he was at different locations during the times he was scheduled to work the details that led to the charge.





Lakeland Police detectives were able to develop probable cause to charge Avigliano with Grand Theft, a third-degree felony. A warrant for his arrest was granted on February 2, 2021.

Chief Garcia noted, “We expect all members of the Lakeland Police Department to uphold the highest standards of conduct in both their personal and professional life in order to maintain the public trust and confidence of the citizens we serve. When that trust is breached by a law enforcement officer, we must be held accountable to the highest standards as well.”

Avigliano has been on administrative leave since the start of the investigation. He is currently paid an annual salary of $55,105. The arrest of Avigliano will now be subject to an administrative review for further department action.