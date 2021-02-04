Winter Haven Home Deemed Total Loss After Fire

A Winter Haven home is deemed a total loss after a late-afternoon fire quickly spread. There were no injuries and nobody was inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Yesterday (Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021) at approximately 4:16 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received from a neighbor along Mandolin Blvd. in Winter Haven. The caller described a heavy column of black smoke coming from the residence at 4377 Mandolin Blvd. Another caller described flames shooting from the roof towards the back of the home.





When Winter Haven Fire crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smokes and flames with the roof on the back of the home starting to cave in. Along with fire crews from Polk County Fire, they worked for close to an hour to minimize the spread and extinguish the flames. No other homes were damaged.

The residents, who were not at home at the time of the fire, have made arrangements to stay elsewhere for the time being. The home is considered a total loss. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing however at this time it does not seem suspicious.