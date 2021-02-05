Customer Leaves Cell Phone on Counter at Circle K and Next Customer Takes It

Winter Haven Police Department

Doing The Right Thing Isn’t Hard

When a customer before you leaves an item behind, how about helping out and letting them know instead of taking it as your own?

Our victim was at the Circle K on 1st St S Thursday around 10:22 p.m. He accidentally left his cell phone and walked out. The man in the video paid for his items and scooped up the phone.

When the victim realized he didn’t have the phone, the man in the video had already left the property.

Recognize him? Contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.