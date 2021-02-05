UPDATE: Pickup Truck Rear-ends School Bus on Highway 60

Pickup Truck Rear-ends School Bus on Highway 60

On February 4, 2021 at approximately 4:37 PM, officers of the Lake Wales Police Department responded to State Road 60 and Central Avenue in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found a 2001 Ford F250 had rear-ended a 2019 Lake Wales Charter School Bluebird school bus. The school bus was stopped for the railroad tracks when this crash took place. Both vehicles were in the outside westbound lane. West bound traffic was shut down until 7:05 PM due to the crash.





Jessie Griffin, age 51 of Lake Wales, was the driver of the truck. Marianne Hernandez, age 38 of Lake Wales, was the driver of the bus. Ten Bok Academy students from both campuses were on the bus. No one in the bus sustained any injuries. Most of the students were released to their parents on scene. Mr. Griffin was transported to Advent Health Lake Wales with non-life threatening injuries.