City of Winter Haven:

UPDATE: SR 542 (Dundee Road) Buckeye Loop Road to east of US 27: Expect nighttime lane closures until Feb 13 with flaggers directing traffic, weather permitting. Prepare to merge or stop. Dundee Road has shifted slightly south from Buckeye Loop Road to Overlook Drive. Use caution, be aware of construction vehicles in the work zone and watch for changes in the traffic pattern. This project includes widening Dundee Road from two to four lanes, constructing an enclosed drainage system, installing a new signal at Overlook Drive and closing the Overlook Drive merge, upgrading existing signal equipment, adding sidewalk, bike lanes and street lighting, and making utility improvements for the City of Winter Haven and Town of Dundee. Expected completion is summer 2023. For more information visit the project website at www.swflroads.com/sr542/buckeyelooptous27 .