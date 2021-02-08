Jeepin’ With Judd Revs Up For 7th Year

by James Coulter





After nearly a year being trapped indoors due to the COVID-19 crisis, many folks are yearning to go outside and venture into the great outdoors. They can do just that, as well as support their local law enforcement, with the Jeepin’ With Judd event later this month.

Rev up your Jeep vehicle and drive on down to Clear Springs Ranch in Bartow for three whole days of off-roading. Test your vehicle to its limits with nearly a dozen off-road trails and obstacle courses, or watch the excitement from a safe distance from the lookout.

From stock trails to moderate and advanced trails, The Orlando Jeep Club has designed many trails and obstacle courses to give your vehicle a run for its money and kick up dirt with high-octane off-roading fun.

Little ones too young to drive can also join in the fun with the Power Wheels location, with several toy cars that will allow children the opportunity to take control of their own vehicles and ride along their own tracks.

When they’re done riding or watching Jeep vehicles, attendees can peruse the many booths for Jeep related merchandise and grab a bite to eat from one of the many food trucks. All proceeds from the event will go towards Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc.

“We will filter back into the community helping individuals with scholarships for college and for law enforcement memorial purposes, to help those families that may, unfortunately,experience an in-the-line-of-duty death for law enforcement,” said Alicia Manautou, Public Information Officer.

Alicia has been volunteering with Jeepin’ With Judd since it first started. She appreciates how the event offers residents and guests a fun time outdoors and raises funds for the PCSO and its charity organization, thus helping the local community in more ways than one.

In light of these uncertain times, she assures everyone that the event is completely outdoors with no indoor locations. Moreover, with people driving their vehicles or watching from afar, the event offers people enough space to safely distance themselves.

To also ensure the safety and health of participants, other precautions will be put into place. Drive-through touchless check-in will allow attendees to register for the event without having to leave the safety and comfort of their vehicle. Participants can download an app, 4×4 Unity, to their mobile device and use it to scan a QR code to receive information about the event.

The bad news is that the event has sold out, so there are no more Jeep event entry tickets. However, the good news is that the event is still open for spectators, so anyone wanting to come by to watch the vehicles and peruse the vendor and food truck area.

You also still have the opportunity to purchase “Cheep Jeep” tickets where they will be raffling off a 2005 2-door Jeep Wrangler Utility Sport previously owned by Sheriff Judd, thanks to Kelley Buick GMC who donated the Jeep to Polk Sheriff’s Charities. Tickets can be purchased on their website and you don’t have to be present to win.

“Spectators are always free,” Alicia said. “So if anyone is interested in coming and checking this out and seeing what all the hubbub is about, spectators are always welcome. There is a great vantage point over the obstacle course to see the Jeeps climb the rocks and travel the trails created for them.”

Jeepin’ With Judd will be hosted from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 from 9 am to 3 pm. The event will be hosted at Clear Springs Ranch, located at Ledley Ware Rd, Bartow, FL 33830. For more info, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/jeepinwithjudd