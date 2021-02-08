Lake Gibson Health and Rehab Center Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





After you suffer an injury or traumatic event, you want to receive the best treatment possible. You don’t only want to get better, but you want to recover someplace where the stress of your current situation and your overall life melts away.

Lake Gibson Health and Rehabilitation Center at Lake Gibson Village is a skilled nursing facility. Not only does it offer the highest quality care with full rehab, occupational, speech, and physical therapy, but also amenities that help their patients feel at home, almost “as if they are in a healthcare resort,” their website states.

The 77,000 square foot facility provides 120 beds with 32 private and 47 semi-private rooms. Each room in this premiere facility has a bed and bath, along with other amenities such as a telephone and smart television.

Moreover, patients can enjoy quality dining in the indoor dining facility and outdoor recreation, with therapy treatments in their indoor gym and outdoor courtyard. These personable amenities will make their stay feel less like a hospital visit and more like a visit to a resort.



“We will be providing a home atmosphere for them to live in and enjoy,” said Michael Bradley, Executive Director. “We are open in the next few weeks. Once we have completed surveys with the state agencies, we will be able to open up. And we are very excited.”

The Lake Gibson Health and Rehab Center celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

The center was developed as a collaboration between Greystone Healthcare Management, a Tampa-based healthcare management company, and Lake Gibson Village, a Lakeland-based senior living developer that operates the adjacent Lake Gibson Village.

Located near Lake Gibson in Lakeland, Lake Gibson Village is a senior living community that offers independent and assistant living apartments. Both the center and village provide quality care to its patients and residents and further the mission of both organizations.

“The foundation of all our centers is to facilitate rapid recovery and to restore the quality of life to patients and residents,” said Gregg Clavijo-Hopper, Greystone Health’s Senior Vice President of Post-Acute Care Services, in an article on the Lake Gibson website. “We are proud of the model we have created that produces the ideal environment for this, and the goal for The Health and Rehabilitation Center at Lake Gibson Village will be renewing a sense of well-being and restoring hope.”

One reviewer on Facebook spoke positively about the services provided to their mother at Lake Gibson Village. She praised the staff for providing her mother with the best care and even said she would have stayed there herself.

“This facility is one of the most beautiful places I’ve seen,” the review wrote. “I highly recommend this place for anyone who wants to live in a beautiful place, eat delicious meals, have a lot of activities and entertainment whether they can come and go as they like or if they need more care. This is the place to be in Lakeland!”

Aside from the quality care and services that the new health and rehab center plans to provide, the facility will also be 100 percent electronic. All records are organized and stored digitally.

In addition to the 120 patients treated on-site, the facility will also provide 150 jobs to the local community. The center will also cooperate with local organizations like the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce to assist the local community’s needs better, Bradley said.

“We will be able to provide a nice atmosphere for our patients to live in and [receive] their rehab services,” Bradley said. “I think they will all enjoy it.”

Lake Gibson Village Health and Rehabilitation Center is located at 855 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL 33809. For more information, visit their website at: https://lakegibsonvillage.com/