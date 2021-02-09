In Loving Memory of Tyler Austin Noel April 5, 1991 – January 26, 2021

Tyler Austin Noel of Daytona Beach passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at his residence. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle who was cherished by his family and friends.

Tyler was born April 5, 1991, in Winter Haven to Jeff and Julie Noel of Lake Wales. He was actively involved in community sports as he grew up (football, soccer, basketball, and baseball) and served as an altar boy for many years at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. During the summer and over school holidays, Tyler participated in the Lake Wales Care Center Stay-at-Home Work Camp where he learned the importance of “people helping people helping people.” He was honored to help local residents with projects to improve their homes as well as residents in Moss Point, Mississippi, following the destruction of Hurricane Katrina.





In 2009 Tyler graduated from Lake Wales High School where he was a member of the football team and the weightlifting team. As a Highlander, he was also a member of the National Honor Society, Youth Leadership of Lake Wales, and Mu Alpha Theta (mathematics honor society). In 2014 Tyler proudly graduated from the Rosen College of Hospitality at the University of Central Florida. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Restaurant and Foodservice Management and began working for Americrown Service Corporation, a division of the International Speedway Corporation. Tyler worked as a concessions manager for both Americrown and Levy from his office at the Daytona International Speedway. He also traveled to numerous NASCAR speedways across the United States to work during many races and musical events. While at UCF, he was a member of the Knights Racing Formula SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) racing team. Each year the team conceived, designed, fabricated, developed, and competed with other small formula-style racing cars from universities around the world. Tyler’s interest began at a young age when he started RC car racing with his father. As a team, they raced both off-road and oval tracks all over the state for many years. Tyler loved being outdoors, listening to country music, shooting, camping with friends, woodworking, and traveling. He had a passion for cooking and loved to barbeque. Two years ago, Tyler became an uncle – he was both nervous and very excited to be a part of Harper’s life. Uncle Tyler gave Harper her first bicycle and fishing pole.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Jeff and Julie Noel of Lake Wales; sister, Ashley Machata and brother-in-law, Matthew Machata of Lake Wales; niece, Harper Rose Machata; maternal grandparents, Charles and Marlene Cramer of LaVale, Maryland; paternal grandparents, Richard and Sara Noel of Sebring; and many loved family members and friends. Tyler’s smile, kindness, and great sense of humor will be deeply missed.

A private memorial service will be held in the near future. A celebration of Tyler’s life for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Lake Wales. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Lake Wales Care Center (https://lakewalescarecenter.com/donate/) in Tyler’s memory.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE