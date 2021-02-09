Lake Wales High School Girls Basketball Team Wins District Tournament

By Allison Williams





Photo provided by Lakendra McMath

The Lake Wales High School Lady Highlanders played an exciting game Friday night against Lake Gibson. This was the 2021 FHSAA Girls Basketball District Tournament and they won with a score of 59-46.

The leading scorer for the game was Chanelle McDonald, a senior. She scored 38 points and was coined Player of the Game.

The second leading scorer was Jameria Robinson, sophomore, with 10 points.

Next up for the Lady Highlanders will be the Regionals tournament. This game will be held on Thursday, February 11 and begin at 7:00 p.m. The game will be local at Lake Wales High School. 1 Highlander Way, Lake Wales, FL 33853.

The goal for the Lady Highlanders is to make it all the way to the State Tournament this year.