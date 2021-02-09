PCSO In Need of Substitute Part-Time School Crossing Guards

PCSO is seeking qualified men and women who desire to work as substitute part-time school crossing guards in Lakeland, Lake Wales, and Winter Haven.

The guard should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon.





Anyone interested in applying for a school crossing guard position in LAKELAND should contact Supervisor Heather Strafford at (863) 534-7300 ext. 108.

Anyone interested in applying for a school crossing guard position in WINTER HAVEN OR LAKE WALES should contact Supervisor Courtney Branch at (863) 534-7300 ext. 109.

School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. This vital program provides adult crossing guards at selected school crossings to ensure the safety of our elementary school children walking to and from school.