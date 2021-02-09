PCSO Looking for Missing/Endangered Adult

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 27-year-old Ashton Leigh Knowles of Majesty Drive in Davenport, who was last seen between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

She is considered MISSING AND ENDANGERED based on concerning statements she made, and her lack of resources (she left behind her dog, keys, cell phone, etc.).





Ashton is 5’8″ tall, 120 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, possibly on her burgundy Schwinn bicycle.

If you see Ashton, please contact Detective Christie at 863-298-6200.