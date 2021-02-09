Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Davenport PCSO Looking for Missing/Endangered Adult

PCSO Looking for Missing/Endangered Adult

Davenport
SHARE
, / 267 0

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 27-year-old Ashton Leigh Knowles of Majesty Drive in Davenport, who was last seen between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

She is considered MISSING AND ENDANGERED based on concerning statements she made, and her lack of resources (she left behind her dog, keys, cell phone, etc.).


Ashton is 5’8″ tall, 120 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, possibly on her burgundy Schwinn bicycle.

If you see Ashton, please contact Detective Christie at 863-298-6200.

FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

FIELDER, JAMINE L

PolkObits

William F. Bowen | September 24, 1934 – August 12, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Oasis Spa

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN