Two Nurses Arrested Overnight For DUI

|On February 8, 2021, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Arleen Lebron, Director of Nursing at Haines City Rehabilitation and Nursing and 63-year-old Carol Ruopolo-Lemay, a registered nurse at the Day Surgery Center in Winter Haven (2400 Dundee Road) for DUI. “Nursing is a noble profession, and those who choose this calling are committed to caring for people and saving lives. Driving while under the influence is the complete opposite of that – and these two nurses put people’s lives in jeopardy last night. I’m grateful no one was hurt or killed. Please, use the many resources available and do not drink and drive. ” – Grady Judd, Sheriff
| Arleen Lebron (47-years-old) of Kissimmee
At around 11:15 p.m., February 8, 2021, deputies responded to a report of a possible impaired driver who was blocking a customer in the waverly (Lake Wales area) Post Office parking lot. Deputies located Lebron asleep in her running vehicle. According to the affidavit, when deputies spoke with Lebron, “her speech was slurred, her eyes to be bloodshot and glassy, and a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage was coming from her breath.” Lebron was arrested for DUI (M1). She was transported to the Polk County Jail where her blood alcohol level was recorded as 0.142 and 0.136 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. A person is in violation if their breath sample results in 0.08 or more grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. Lebron had been previously arrested for DUI in 2016 and is currently being held without bond. Lebron is the Director of Nursing at Haines City Rehabilitation and Nursing. Please direct questions concerning her employment there.
CAROL RUOPOLI-LEMAY (63-years-old) of Lake Hamilton
According to witnesses, at around 8:30 p.m. on February 8, 2021, Ruopoli-Lemay was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven, almost striking them. Ruopoli-Lemay then pulled into the Marathon Gas Station (795 Cypress Gardens Blvd SE). The witness followed Ruopoli-Lemay into the parking lot, and once parked, went up to her vehicle and “requested the keys from the driver, due to her driving patterns and possibly being impaired.” According to the affidavit, when deputies arrived, “her eyes were bloodshot and watery, and when she stood unsupported, she displayed a front to back sway of approximately 4-6 inches.” Additionally, when Ruopoli-Lemay was asked to complete a Field Sobriety Test she told the deputies, “I can’t, I am too drunk.” Ruopoli-Lemay was arrested for DUI (M1), and was transported to the Polk County Jail where her blood alcohol level was recorded as 0.189 and 0.191 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. A person is in violation if their breath sample results in 0.08 or more grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. She is currently being held without bond.
Ruopoli-Lemay is a registered nurse at the Day Surgery Center (2400 Dundee Road) in Winter Haven. Please direct questions concerning her employment there.