Two Nurses Arrested Overnight For DUI



CAROL RUOPOLI-LEMAY (63-years-old) of Lake Hamilton



According to witnesses, at around 8:30 p.m. on February 8, 2021, Ruopoli-Lemay was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven, almost striking them. Ruopoli-Lemay then pulled into the Marathon Gas Station (795 Cypress Gardens Blvd SE). The witness followed Ruopoli-Lemay into the parking lot, and once parked, went up to her vehicle and “requested the keys from the driver, due to her driving patterns and possibly being impaired.” According to the affidavit, when deputies arrived, “her eyes were bloodshot and watery, and when she stood unsupported, she displayed a front to back sway of approximately 4-6 inches.” Additionally, when Ruopoli-Lemay was asked to complete a Field Sobriety Test she told the deputies, “I can’t, I am too drunk.” Ruopoli-Lemay was arrested for DUI (M1), and was transported to the Polk County Jail where her blood alcohol level was recorded as 0.189 and 0.191 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. A person is in violation if their breath sample results in 0.08 or more grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. She is currently being held without bond.



Ruopoli-Lemay is a registered nurse at the Day Surgery Center (2400 Dundee Road) in Winter Haven. Please direct questions concerning her employment there.