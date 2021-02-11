Person Shoots Dog & Then Turns Gun On Themselves Near Lake Wailes Lake

On Thursday, February 11, 2021 at approximately 8:34 a.m., officers responded to a call in the area of North Lakeshore Boulevard and 9th Street regarding a 911 call of a person shooting a dog and then themself. Upon officers arrival, the found the person still alive beside their deceased dog. Officers began to render aid until Lake Wales Fire Department and Polk County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene to take over lifesaving efforts. The person was transported to Advent Health of Lake Wales and was later pronounced deceased at 9:05 a.m.

This incident occurred at the old boat ramp on Lake Wailes between the bike path and the lake, south of 9th Street. The community is safe. Officers are still attempting to locate and notify family at this time.