What is the Gym Like During the Covid-19 Pandemic?

By Allison Williams





With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting so many lives over the past year, many of us wonder what it would be like to get back in the gym to work on ourselves and our fitness? Is it safe? What are other people thinking about it? Anytime Fitness Winter Haven clients Bev Faniel, Kim Henderson and Lew Wagoner shared some of their personal experiences about why they choose to exercise and what safety measures they practice.

Faniel says, “If I am safe and take precautions – mask, distancing, clean – stay protected and safe, I am not fearful.” She feels that exercise and healthy eating habits are important in keeping herself healthy and she will do whatever it takes to achieve those goals.

Henderson says, “I still want to be healthy and the benefit to staying active during Covid times helps me stay out of the house.”

Wagoner’s reasons for exercising during these times relate to having Type 2 Diabetes and keeping healthy when older. “I don’t want to be stuck in a motorized chair.” Staying active is very important.

These clients choose Anytime Fitness also because of the supportive staff members. Wagoner says, “I couldn’t do it without the staff. I don’t have the drive.” Henderon adds, “The encouragement of the staff helps me achieve my goals. If it wasn’t for them, it would be hard for me. It gives me a sense of obligation.” Faniel says, “I really enjoy the staff. They are nice, lowkey, encouraging, and motivating. I really needed to get more involved in exercise and the staff members are friendly, warm and take the minute to acknowledge. There would be no other place that I’d prefer being.”

Having a close-knit supportive group is one of the key successes that Anytime Fitness has. It is a gym where the staff members get to know each client individually.