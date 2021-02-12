In Loving Memory of James Daniel Townson

James Daniel Townson of Babson Park passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Advent Health Orlando.

He was born November 10, 1945 in Tennessee. James was a retired Electrician for Florida’s Natural. He loved to fish, watch sunsets, and ride his motorcycle. He enjoyed going to the beach and was a Pastor.





James is survived by his wife of 10 years, Susan Townson; daughters, Kim Lesley and Rachel Zenteno; son, Tony Townson; and sister, MaryAnn Waldrep.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales.