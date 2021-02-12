Florida & polk county , winter haven news

In Loving Memory of James Daniel Townson –
November 10, 1945 – February 11, 2021

In Loving Memory of James Daniel Townson –
November 10, 1945 – February 11, 2021

Obituary
James Daniel Townson of Babson Park passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Advent Health Orlando.

He was born November 10, 1945 in Tennessee. James was a retired Electrician for Florida’s Natural. He loved to fish, watch sunsets, and ride his motorcycle. He enjoyed going to the beach and was a Pastor.


James is survived by his wife of 10 years, Susan Townson; daughters, Kim Lesley and Rachel Zenteno; son, Tony Townson; and sister, MaryAnn Waldrep.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales.

