27 Yr Old Lakeland Man Killed & Another Injured In Single Vehicle Crash On Galloway Rd

On February 13, 2021, at approximately 2:13 a.m., the PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call regarding a single-vehicle crash on Galloway Road north of Hawks Ridge Drive in Lakeland. Upon arrival of first responders, 27-year-old Colby Holtz of Lakeland, the driver of the tan Ford Taurus, was deceased. The front seat passenger and only other occupant, 27-year-old Dylan Still of Lakeland, was located still sitting inside the car – he was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with a laceration to his head – he is listed in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Taurus was traveling westbound on Galloway Road at a high rate of speed. As Holtz approached a curve on Galloway Road north of Hawks Ridge Drive, he failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the west side of the roadway. The car traveled south, at which time the front of the car impacted a guidewire. After primary impact, the car continued south and impacted a tree and chain link fence, then traveled down an embankment, coming to final rest in the backyard of 3300 Hawks Ridge Drive.





Both occupants were wearing a seatbelt. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, which is ongoing. Excessive speed appears to be a factor of the crash.

Holtz’s Florida driver’s license was not valid, with numerous suspensions between 10/20/2016 and 01/11/2021 for failure to pay child support, and a suspension on 06/29/2016 for failure to pay court financial obligations.

Editors Note: The above information is provided in a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Our policy is to not edit those reports or omit information. With that being said his family would like you to know “he was also a Navy Veteran. He did so much good and is very loved.”