Cypress Gardens Blvd At Carlton Arms Is Blocked Due To Injury Accident With Lifenet Providing Medical Evacuation

Winter Haven, Florida – Polk County Fire Rescue is currently on scene of an accident on Cypress Gardens Blvd at Carlton Arms apartments.

Injuries are involved & the roadway is blocked. Lifenet helicopter is on scene. Preparing for medical air evacuation.





The accident occurred at 7:45pm. This is a developing story.