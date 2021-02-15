Horrific Crash Blocking C.R. 540A & Lakeland Rerouting Traffic In Both Directions Please Avoid The Area

Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a horrific crash on C.R. 540A. Between Lakeland Highlands Rd. & Harrell’s Nursery.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:36pm. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office advises that one victim has critical injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.





It’s unknown at this time how long the roadway will be blocked and at least partially rerouted. Polk County Sheriff’s Office advises it is best to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, we will update as soon as more information is available.