Missing Adult Lakeland Area

A Missing Person report was filed for Johnathan Otto on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Otto is 34 years of age and described as a white male, 6’02” tall and approximately 250 pounds. He is known to stay at the Talbot House in Lakeland, located at 814 N Kentucky Avenue. Otto was last seen at the facility on February 3, 2021 wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He does have some health issues and is not taking his current prescribed medication.

If anyone has any information on Johnathan’s whereabouts, please contact the Lakeland Police Department at 866.834.6966.