Murderer In Polk County Triple Homicide Pleads Guilty

HAINES CITY, FL – A Haines City man who brutally murdered three people, including a young girl inApril 2019, has pleaded guilty to the charges.



Ernst Cherizard, 40, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Feb. 11 in a 10th Judicial



Circuit Court. His sentencing is scheduled for March 8.







Before 7:30 p.m. on the evening of April 12, 2019, Cherizard fatally shot former girlfriend Eli Junia Normil, 23, her 6-year-old daughter Elizabelle Frenel and her aunt Nicole Guillume, 48 at the Citrus

Ridge Apartment complex. Cherizard fled the area before turning himself in at the Haines City Police Department on April 14, 2019.



“It is my hope that this plea and coming sentencing will ultimately bring closure to the family of those needlessly killed at the hand of this monster,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “They are also victims in this tragedy. I commend our detectives who built a rock-solid case and thank the State Attorney’s Office for its hard work on this case and role in this plea. This killer should never again see the light of day.”