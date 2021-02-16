UPDATE on Fatal Crash Just West of Carlton Arms in Winter Haven Last Night

Around 7:40 p.m., PCSO was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Cypress Gardens Blvd. just west of Carlton Arms Blvd. in Winter Haven, during which a pedestrian was struck.

63-year-old Robert Kupstas of Lake Wales, the driver of a blue Toyota Sienna, was stopped in the eastbound lane of CGB when it was struck by a 2007 white Lincoln sedan being driven eastbound by 24-year-old Darian Jessie of Winter Haven. It is unknown why the Toyota was stopped in the first place. After that collision, both drivers got out of their vehicles to assess the damage. As Kupstas stood in the middle of the lane looking at both vehicles, he was struck by a 2014 gray Nissan Rogue being driven eastbound by 27-year-old Candice Straughn of Winter Haven. Jessie was not at the scene at that time – he had exited his Lincoln and walked to a nearby store to call law enforcement about the first crash.





Kupstas was taken to LRHMC where he succumbed to his injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, which is ongoing. A photo from the scene is attached.