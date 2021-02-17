Davenport Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash On Hwy 27

HAINES CITY, FL – A 77-year-old Davenport woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 27 Monday morning.



Lois Mann was traveling north in a black 2018 Kia Miro on U.S. 27 before 9:30 a.m. As she approached the intersection of South Boulevard, she struck a grey 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Julyana Gonzalez

Santana.





Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that Gonzalez Santana, 20, had been traveling southbound on U.S. 27 when she entered the turn lane to make a left onto South Boulevard. As Gonzalez Santana made the turn, she traveled into the path of Mann’s vehicle and was struck.



The impact caused Gonzalez Santana’s vehicle to head in a northeast direction where it ultimately flipped. Mann’s vehicle traveled about 150 feet before coming to a rest in the northbound lanes of U.S.

27.



Mann was found unresponsive in her vehicle and transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical

Center where she died of her injuries. Gonzalez Santana, who was alert following the crash, suffered a compound fracture to the left leg and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 27 were closed for about 30 minutes. U.S 27 was fully reopened about two

hours later.



Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Impairment did not appear to be a factor.



The investigation is ongoing.