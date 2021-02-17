Locked Bike Stolen From The Mission

Winter Haven Police Department

Stealing a bicycle by taking it apart because it’s locked up? That’s somebody’s ride!

Yes, he’s covered up, but his walk, clothing and slides may jog someone’s memory. On 1-28-2021 around 10:38 p.m., the male went to a bike that was locked at The Mission (180 Central Ave E). The red Panther bike with a silver chain was secured, but he removed the front tire and took the bike. The bike has a damaged fabric seat and damaged front handlebars.

If you know who this is, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.