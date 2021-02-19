City of Winter Haven:

ROAD ALERT: SR 542 (Dundee Road) from Buckeye Loop Road to east of US 27: Construction project: Traffic on Dundee Road (SR 542) has shifted slightly south from Overlook Drive to Cypresswood. With the shift in place, motorists will be crossing the construction zone when entering and exiting side streets and driveways on the north side of the roadway. The northbound right turn lane from US 27 to eastbound Dundee Road will be closed for four weeks beginning, February 20. The driveway from US 27 to Hardees will be closed temporarily. The driveway from US 27 to Dundee Ridge Plaza will remain open, with access to Hardees available through the Dundee Ridge Plaza parking lot. This project includes widening Dundee Road from two to four lanes, constructing an enclosed drainage system, installing a new signal at Overlook Drive and closing the Overlook Drive merge, upgrading existing signal equipment, adding sidewalk, bike lanes and street lighting, and making utility improvements for the City of Winter Haven and Town of Dundee. The contractor is Jr. Davis Construction Company. Expected completion is summer 2023. For more information visit the project website at www.swflroads.com/sr542/buckeyelooptous27