Lakeland Couple Critically Injured In Auburndale Motorcycle Crash

Lakeland couple on a motorcycle critically injured in Auburndale crash

A man and woman riding together on a motorcycle were critically injured from a collision with another vehicle Saturday afternoon in Auburndale.





Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the 1900 block of U.S. 92 at around 4:48 PM, on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Due to the extent of injuries to the victims, the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit assumed control of the investigation.

The driver of the silver and blue 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle was identified as 47-year-old Brian Martin, and his passenger was identified as 47-year-old Kimberly Sumner. Both reside in Lakeland.

The other driver was identified as 51-year-old David Cruz Santiago of Davenport. He was operating a green 2003 Ford Expedition which was hauling a jet ski on a trailer. Mr. Cruz Santiago nor his two passengers were injured.

According to the preliminary investigation, Martin’s motorcycle was travelling east on U.S. 92 in the middle lane of travel behind the Ford Expedition.

Another vehicle changed lanes in front of the Ford, forcing Mr. Cruz Santiago to apply the brakes. Mr. Martin then applied the front brakes of his motorcycle and lost control.

Mr. Martin and Ms. Sumner were ejected from the bike as it fell on its right side. The bike continued forward and struck the personal watercraft trailer being pulled by the Ford.

Mr. Martin and Ms. Sumner were transported to Lakeland Regional Health for their injuries, which includes head trauma. Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Marijuana was found in Mr. Martin’s possession and in his blood; further testing though is necessary to determine if the amount of marijuana in his blood was at the level of impairment.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 92 were closed for approximately four hours, but the crash remains under investigation.