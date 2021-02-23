Van Rear Ends Tractor Trail Full of Sod Lake Wales

Van Rear Ends Tractor Trail Full of Sod

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Lake Wales Police Department responded to a traffic crash on U.S. Highway 27 at Chalet Suzanne Road. Upon investigation, Officers learned a white Freightliner hauling a flatbed trailer of sod, traveling in the middle lane, was stopped at the stop light on U.S. 27 headed north. The tractor-trailer proceeded north when the light turned green. The tractor-trailer was almost through the intersection when it was rear ended by a 2002 Honda Van traveling in the same direction.





Luis Ramos was the driver of the tractor-trailer. He is 31 years of age and from Lake Placid. He was the only occupant, and was uninjured.

Wilfreda Cesario was the driver of the van. He is 53 years of age and from Avon Park. Rosa Cesareo was the front seat passenger. She is 55 years of age and from Sebring. Jamuel Falu-Flores was the rear seat passenger. He is 17 years of age and from South Dakota. Mr. Cesario and Ms. Cesario were transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Mr. Cesario is in stable condition and Ms. Cesario is in critical condition. Jamuel was transported to Advent Health Lake Wales with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was back open at 8:15 a.m.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Officer Robertson at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.