Winter Haven Police Department

Appliance thefts continue to occur at new home construction sites.

On Feb. 16 around 1:21 a.m., the vehicle shown, appearing to be a newer silver or white Ford F150 Crew Cab, went to a new home on Lake Smart Circle and backed into the garage. When the site manager arrived later in the morning, he found the range, worth $600 missing from the home and the refrigerator moved, possibly staged for a return trip.

The truck has a tag on the front. It’s hard to make out, but someone may recognize it.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maldonado at 863-291-5676.