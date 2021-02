Winter Haven Police Department

Do you recognize this guy?

On Feb. 10, 2021 around 4:15 a.m., the man broke through the fence of the Florence Villa Community Development Corporation (111 Ave. R NE) and rummaged through the storage compartments and the cab of this truck. He took an item belonging to one of the employees valued at $150.

If you recognize him, please call Detective Lozado at 863-595-1721.