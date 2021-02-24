Taylor’s Roofing Currently Seeking Experienced, Highly Motivated Commercial Outside Sales/Estimator

Taylor’s Roofing is currently seeking an experienced, highly motivated Commercial Outside Sales/Estimator to join our growing team.

Experience / Requirements





• Knowledge and experience with multiple types of roofing installation and manufacturers –Modified Bitumen, Single-Ply (EPDM, TPO, PVC, etc.), Tile, Metal Roof Systems, Sheet Metal Trim and Shingles.

• Strong communication skills with owners, inspectors and crews.

• Capable of reading and understanding blue prints and specifications.

• Assist/perform take-offs and estimating.

• Excellent time management & organization skills.

• Basic computer skills including Microsoft and Excel.

• Ordering materials and supplies.

• Scheduling crews.

• Manage job costs and installation quality.

• Ability to lift over 50lbs.

• Valid driver’s license.

Competitive wages and benefits offered. If you are interested in being considered for this position, please email your resume to [email protected].