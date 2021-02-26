Motorcyclist killed in crash on Burns Avenue in Lake Wales

On Thursday February 25, 2021 at around 4:18 PM, emergency personnel including Lake Wales Police, Lake Wales Fire and Polk County EMS responded to a vehicle crash on Burns Avenue at 9th Street in Lake Wales. After emergency personnel arrived, it was learned that a blue 1981 Honda motorcycle being driven by 30 year old Max Beagen of Lake Wales had collided with a 2017 Buick Sedan being driven by 84 year old Allen Carmean of Lake Wales.





During the initial investigation, it was learned that Beagen, along with his passenger, 19 year old Alanna Goodson of Lake Wales, were traveling East on Burns Avenue. Carmean, the lone occupant of the Buick, was traveling North on 9th Street and had stopped at the stop sign at Burns Avenue. For unknown reasons, Carmean pulled onto Burns Avenue in an attempt to travel West, directly into the path of the motorcycle.

When the vehicles collided both Beagen and Goodson were thrown from the motorcycle critically injuring Goodson. She was treated at the scene and then transported by air to Lakeland Regional Health with life threatening injuries. She later died while being treated there. Beagen was first transported to Advent Health in Lake Wales before being transported by ambulance to Lakeland Regional Health for non-life threatening injuries. Carmean was also transported to Advent Health in Lake Wales with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Officer Sean Robertson or Officer Rocky Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.