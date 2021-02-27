18 Yr Old Lake Alfred Man Arrested For Molesting 5 Yr Old Victim

Christopher Wilburn-Saviano

Lake Alfred, Florida – A Lake Alfred 18 yr. Old has been arrested and charged with Sexual Battery By Custodian With Victim Under 12 Yrs Old. According to an arrest affidavit by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office the incidents which led to the arrest had been going on since the victim was 3yrs old and the suspect, Wilburn-Saviano was 16.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report the victim advised a care giver on January 31, 2021 that the suspect had put his “pee pee in my butt”. The suspect was confronted by family in a recorded phone call and the suspect allegedly admitted to molesting the child twice.





The following is an excerpt from the arrest affidavit:

On 2/23/21, an interview was conducted with the suspect, Christopher Wilburn-Saviano, at his residence located in Lake Alfred. During the interview, Christopher confessed to engaging in penile/anal sexual intercourse as well as penile/oral sex with the victim, when he (Christopher) was 16-years-old and the victim was 3-years-old between two (2) and five (5) times. Christopher confessed to engaging in penile/anal sexual intercourse as well as penile/oral sex with the victim, when he (Christopher) was 17-years-old and the victim was 4-years-old between two (2) and five (5) times. The suspect confessed to engaging in penile/anal sexual intercourse on one (1) occasion when he (Christopher) was 18-years-old and the victim was 5 years-old.

According to the arrest affidavit probable cause was established to charge Christopher Wilburn-Saviano with a violation of FSS 794.011 Custodial Sexual Battery of a Child (Defendant 18yoa or older / Victim < 12yoa) by engaging in penile/anal sexual intercourse with the victim while babysitting the victim.

Probable cause was established to charge Christopher Wilburn-Saviano with two (2) violations of FSS 794.011(2) (b) Sexual Battery of a Child (Defendant < 18yoa / Victim < 12yoa) by engaging in penile/anal sexual intercourse with the victim while babysitting the victim once while the victim was 3yoa and the suspect was 16yoa and once when the victim was 4yoa and the suspect was 17yoa.

Currently Christopher Wilburn-Saviano is in custody and not eligible for bond.