38 Yr Old Winter Haven Man Killed In Hillsborough County Motorcycle Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash has occurred on Causeway Boulevard near 86th Street in Tampa.The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

According to the FHP a 38-year-old Winter Haven man, riding a motorcycle, was killed when he ran into the back of a semitruck tractor at “a very high rate of speed,”





The motorcyclist was headed West on Causeway Boulevard, when it failed to slow and crashed with the truck in front of him, driven by a 48-year-old Winter Haven woman, FHP said. He was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the North shoulder of the road.



The Highway Patrol did not release the names of the victim or the truck driver.