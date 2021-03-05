Ax Caliber Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Is the daily grind wearing you down? Does working 9-to-5 pent you up with so much frustration that you feel like taking a sharp object and chucking it across the room?

If you want to unleash some stress from your workday, or you want to sharpen your motor skills, then come on down to Ax Caliber in Downtown Lakeland, where having a good time is as easy as picking up an ax and tossing it.

Ax-Caliber Axe Venue and Coffee House lives up to its name by serving premium house-brewed-and-roasted coffee and offering people a unique time with ax-throwing.

Whether you want to start your day with a cup of coffee and a breakfast item, enjoy your lunch break with a soup and sandwich while you and your co-workers shoot some pool, or you want to spend the evening yeeting sharp objects into plywood like darts, Lakeland’s newest venue has something for everybody.

“Ax-Caliber is fun for everyone,” their website states. “Join us any time for family fun, crafted coffee, and the thrill of ax throwing! Take an ax-ful lunch break with friends, or come in for drinks after work!”

Sate your appetite with a diverse menu from chicken and waffles to avocado toast for breakfast, grilled cheese and paninis for lunch, or various appetizers, wings, soups and salad for lunch. And be sure to wash it all down with either draft beer or locally-roasted coffee crafted from “the highest caliber.”

Then enjoy some hardy activities, whether you want to play some pool, shoot some darts, or toss an ax. Don’t worry if you’ve never tried the latter before. You’ll be sure to get a “handle” on it for your first time.

“You don’t need to be a pro to throw an ax, we will have AX-PERTS to help you and teach you for a safe enjoyable time,” their website states.

Joyce Woodrow, one of the owners, wanted to bring something truly unique to her hometown. Not only are their food and services provided by their “family” of staff members, but their location is prime for any local or guest to enjoy a fun time downtown.

“We wanted to bring something to the community,” she said. “We wanted to bring the fun here to Lakeland because we love our community. We love Polk County, and we want everyone to come here.”

Joyce expects her venue to draw everyone and anyone downtown. She hopes for local families to enjoy a great time at their new business and attract more people to Downtown Lakeland. As such, she implores others to help support her new venue and give it a try, especially if they’ve never thrown an ax before.

“So my challenge to all of you is to be able to come in here, taste our food, drink our drink, and I expect our chamber to come here, have lunch, and throw some axes,” she said. “It is such an honor and privilege, and we love our community. We really do. So we thank you all for helping us.”

Ax Caliber celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Matt Clark, a chamber board member, lauded the new venue for offering something truly unique to the downtown area.

“Hopefully, it will be an amazing spot for family and friends to come and have a good time and bond and appreciate all the fine things we have in Lakeland,” Clark said. “We wish you nothing but great success.”

Mayor Bill Mutz mentioned how he saw something similar during a trip to Greenville, SC. He thought such an establishment would make a great addition to Lakeland, and thus he was excited to see something similar open to the public. He even had the honor of tossing an ax during the ceremony.

“We are very grateful to have this downtown,” he said. “So we are thrilled to have this addition downtown. Thank you very, very much for your investment. It is wise for you to join the chamber in the process because they help to bring all the things that matter.”

Ax-Caliber Axe Venue and Coffee House is located at 204 E Orange St #102, Lakeland, FL 33801. For more information, visit their website at: https://axcaliber.com/