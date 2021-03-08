Polk Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting-March 16th

PSWCD Board Meeting-March 16th, 2021



Meeting Located at:

1702 Highway 17 S., Bartow FL, 33830



Attend in person or via Zoom meeting using the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86908679327?pwd=aTBmNnp5UUE1VlV3RlpiSXRSZWxRdz09



Meeting ID: 869 0867 9327 Passcode: 1aAQyn

Call to order Pledge of allegiance Roll call Appoint New Board Member Approval of January 19, 2021 Meeting Minutes Chair Report- Joe Garrison Vice Chair Report Secretary/Treasurer Report- Daniel Lanier Public Relations Report Old Business

a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrove for 2017/2018 purchases New Business

a. Election of New Officers

b. Polk County Soil Speech and Poster Contest- New Contest Date & Judges Adjourn