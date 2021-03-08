Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Polk Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting-March 16th

Polk County
PSWCD Board Meeting-March 16th, 2021

Meeting Located at:
1702 Highway 17 S., Bartow FL, 33830

Attend in person or via Zoom meeting using the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86908679327?pwd=aTBmNnp5UUE1VlV3RlpiSXRSZWxRdz09

Meeting ID: 869 0867 9327 Passcode: 1aAQyn

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of allegiance
  3. Roll call
  4. Appoint New Board Member
  5. Approval of January 19, 2021 Meeting Minutes
  6. Chair Report- Joe Garrison
  7. Vice Chair Report
  8. Secretary/Treasurer Report- Daniel Lanier
  9. Public Relations Report
  10. Old Business
    a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrove for 2017/2018 purchases
  11. New Business
    a. Election of New Officers
    b. Polk County Soil Speech and Poster Contest- New Contest Date & Judges
  12. Adjourn

