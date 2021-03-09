Lake Wales Woman Who Is A Paraprofessional At Alturas Elementary Charged With Burglary & Assault

On March 8, 2021, PCSO detectives arrested 38-year-old Christina Siddell of Lake Wales for burglary with assault (F1). Siddell is a school bus attendant and paraprofessional at Alturas Elementary School.

According to the affidavit, Siddell met her former boyfriend and his new girlfriend at the Lake Market (4812 Timberlane Road) in unincorporated Lake Wales, to retrieve her dogs from her ex-boyfriend.

The victim and witness told deputies that “Siddell pulled into the parking lot at a high rate of speed and exited her vehicle in an aggressive manner. The victim stated Siddell approached the passenger window and banged on it, before snatching the passenger door open. The victim also stated Siddell then yelled at her stating she was going to ‘whoop her ass.'”

That’s when, according to the victim and witness, Siddell began pulling her by her legs to drag her out of the truck. The victim was able to kick Siddell off and close the truck door.



“We expect more from our public sector employees – especially those we entrust with our children.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff



Siddell was arrested for burglary with assault because she forced her way into the vehicle and battered the victim. She was transported to the Polk County Jail where she currently has no bond until her first appearance later today.