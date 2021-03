10:25 Update – One southbound lane is reopened.

Traffic Alert: 6:20 a.m. Wed, March 10:





The PCSO Traffic Unit is on the scene of a vehicle versus semi on U.S. Hwy 27 South just south of the intersection with Cypress Gardens Blvd in Winter Haven, with two confirmed fatalities in the vehicle.

The southbound lanes of Hwy 27 just south of that intersection are shut down completely until further notice. Please use an alternate route. Drive safely, everyone.