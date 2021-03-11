72 Yr Old Woman Killed In Poinciana Crash Thursday Morning

Kissimmee woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Poinciana

A 72-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon, March 11, 2021 following a two-vehicle crash in Poinciana.





Rosetta Beckford of Kissimmee was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center but passed away about three hours later. The other driver involved in the crash, 26-year-old Ezequiel Rodney, Jr. of Kissimmee, was taken to the same hospital with bruises and abrasions.

The crash occurred at about 12:40 PM on Cypress Parkway, approximately one mile north of Lake Marion Creek Road.

Ms. Beckford was driving a silver 2009 Toyota sedan, and Mr. Rodney was driving a black 2005 Hyundai Elantra.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Rodney was travelling north on Cypress Parkway, while Ms. Beckford was travelling south on the same road.

A witness stated that the Hyundai (Mr. Rodney) began passing another vehicle and entered into the southbound lane to do so. The front of the Hyundai impacted the front of the Toyota (Ms. Beckford), causing significant damages to both vehicles.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Both lanes of Cypress Parkway were closed for approximately three hours.

Criminal charges are not anticipated and civil charges are pending completion of the investigation, which remains ongoing.