Pair Skip Scans And Walks Out of Walmart With Over $4,000 Worth Of Items

Winter Haven Police Department

Can you identify this pair?

On at least four occasions between Feb. 25 and March 10, this pair have skip scanned items at Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) involving more than $4,000 worth of merchandise. On March 10, the pair selected numerous electronic items and can been seen exiting the Garden Center without even attempting to skip scan. They skipped right past the registers!

They have been seen entering and exiting a silver or dark gray SUV.

If you recognize either of these two, please call Detective Maldonado at 863-401-2256.