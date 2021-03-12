20-Year-Old Lakeland Man Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Auburndale



On Thursday, March 11, 2021, at approximately 6:52PM, officers with the Auburndale Police Department were dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries involving a 2020 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and a 2020 Cadillac XT4 at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Main Street in Auburndale.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Cadillac XT4 operated by Michael Stambaugh, 44 from Auburndale was turning north from Magnolia Avenue onto Main Street and had a yellow turn signal. The Harley Davidson operated by Vincent Dewert, 20, from Lakeland, was behind a vehicle which was stopping for the yellow traffic light. The motorcyclist traveled around the vehicle into the path of the Cadillac XT4. The collision propelled the motorcycle into the southbound lanes of Main Street into a 2016 Ford F150 which was stopped at the intersection.



Dewert was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with information or that witnessed the crash, is asked to contact the Traffic Homicide Investigator, Officer Presley Hart at 863-965-5555.