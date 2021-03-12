Have You Seen Haylee – Missing Winter Haven Teen

Winter Haven Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 15 year-old Haylee Sue Casada.

On March 10, 2021 Haylee was reported missing from her Winter Haven home located on Haines Dr. She was discovered missing after her parent returned home around 5 p.m. and found the bedroom window open and a piece of furniture that had been by the window moved.





After interviewing family and friends, it is believed Haylee is attempting to make her way to the Jacksonville area to possibly be with a 29 year-old male. Haylee has not made any threats to harm herself nor does she have any medical conditions.

“A 15 year-old may think they know what’s best for them and their life, but all too many times, they end up in a situation that could be extremely dangerous,” said Public Safety Director Charlie Bird. “This young lady should be back home under supervision of those who love and care for her.”

Haley is approximately 5’9″ weighing 145 pounds and has burgundy hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and white striped dress with a blue jean jacket.

Anyone with information on Haylee’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rod Esteve at 863-401-2256.