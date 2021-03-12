Lake Wales Is Your Florida Choice For Business And Family

by by Kevin J. Kieft, President/CEO of the Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce and EDC





Lake Wales is a great place to visit, to live and to plant your business. Florida and Lake Wales have clear advantages for your business, and it is a great place to live and grow your family.

However, sometimes it’s best to reflect on the things you love and understand why you truly love them, not only so you can better appreciate them without taking them for granted, but also to better explain to other people why they should consider it for themselves.

So here are some reasons why Lake Wales is the best community, why more residents and businesses should consider moving here, and what we at the Chamber of Commerce have done to make it an even better place:

Why Businesses Should Come Here

First and foremost, Florida is the best state to start a business. With no personal income tax, a low corporate tax rate, flexible business regulations, and state incentives for small businesses, the state offers the most lenient economic environment.

In 2018, the CATO Institute, in its “Freedom in the 50 States” report, ranked Florida as the #1 state with the highest economic freedom. As its website explains: “Lacking an individual income tax and featuring a hot climate…the state attracts more than seniors, as others vote with their feet for good weather and the increased opportunity afforded by Florida’s freer society.”

As for Lake Wales, the city offers the three most important things for any business: location, location, location. Located in the center of the state, the city resides on the intersection of Highway 27 and State Road 60, and is only 20 minutes away from I4, thus providing easy access to markets in all directions.

Furthermore, the city has developed new industrial and manufacturing land perfect for new businesses and industries. One such ideal location is Lake Wales Commerce and Technology Park, which is a shovel-ready park that has been placed into private hands, making preparations for prospective businesses easier.

Our city and state’s ease of doing business, convenient location, and new developments have already attracted new businesses to the area such as Pamlico Air, Alsim, and The Fence Outlet. Hopefully, further developments from the Chamber and EDC will help draw in many more.

Why People Should Live Here

The most obvious reason to move to Florida is the weather. Being able to experience 70-degree weather in the middle of winter is a huge draw for many potential residents. Being a good hour-and-a-half drive from the coast in either direction is another great plus, and a big selling point that I often mention to potential businesspeople at trade shows and other important conventions.