Winter Haven Public Safety Department Launches New Initiative To Protect First Responders And Citizens

The Winter Haven Public Safety Department has launched a new initiative that is certain to protect first responders and citizens while preventing property damage and injuries – and actually already has.

The Department has purchased portable speed bumps (or traffic calming devices) designed to be utilized at traffic crash scenes or where emergency vehicles are blocking roadways. Florida law requires drivers to slow down and move over when emergency vehicles are in the roadway, but it doesn’t always happen. This tool helps with that endeavor.

When emergency vehicles are on scene of a traffic crash, structure fire, fire alarm and many other scenarios, oftentimes drivers approaching from either direction don’t always slow down and in many cases end up risking the safety of personnel and other drivers. These devices are now deployed at a safe distance away from the emergency vehicles to ensure drivers from both directions are diverted away from the first responders.

The lightweight design allows for first responders to deploy and retrieve them quickly with minimal effort. Unrolled, each one is more than 9 feet long, 9 inches wide, 2 inches tall and sport a bright yellow paint job. They are held securely in place by a rubber matting. They work great on concrete, asphalt, gravel and many uneven surfaces.

Just this week, the devices were deployed at a crash scene on Cypress Gardens Blvd. Traffic was quickly and safety diverted around the scene allowing traffic to flow at a safe speed and distance ensuring the safety of all members and other drivers.

Anyone who would like to receive more information on this invaluable tool Winter Haven Public Safety personnel are using, contact Jamie Brown, Public Information Officer at [email protected]



