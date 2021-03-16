Polk County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Tampa Woman After Violent Retail Theft

A Tampa woman was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday, March 13, 2021, after she sprayed a store employees with a chemical spray while trying to get away during a retail theft, and then fled from deputies.

31-year-old Nikita Lindsey’s evening ended at the Polk County Jail with: three-counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon (F3), and one-count each of Robbery with a Weapon (F1), Fleeing to Elude (F2), Possession of Alprazolam (F3), and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (DWLSR) (M2). She was also issued citations for: Running a Traffic Light, Operating a Motor Vehicle in the Wrong Direction, And Operating a Vehicle at Night without Headlights Activated.





“Nikita Lindsey is in the Polk County Jail right now without bond. She came to Polk County from Tampa to commit crimes here, so she can just stay here for a bit longer. And that’s a good thing…she’s a violent person with no consideration for the safety of others. She’s a dangerous person who needs to be kept away from the general public. ” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Nikita Lindsey entered into the Burlington store in the Posner Park Shopping Center near Davenport, just before closing time at 11:00 PM on Friday, and things quickly worsened.

According to the arrest affidavit, when an employee offered to assist her, Lindsey warned her that she would slap the glasses off of her face if the employee didn’t move.

Lindsey tried to push a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise out of the store, but the wheels locked, and she intentionally sprayed two of the employees with a chemical spray.

Three employees went outside thinking that Lindsey was leaving, but she turned the vehicle around and accelerated directly toward the women.

A responding deputy located Lindsey’s Dodge Journey mini-van and attempted a traffic stop, but Lindsey accelerated and sped off through heavy traffic with her headlights off and she ignored a red traffic light. Due to the amount of traffic, the deputy did not pursue the vehicle, but it was found abandoned with a flat tire nearby.

Deputies spread out and were able to find Lindsey nearby as she was about to enter into an Uber vehicle.

Detectives described Lindsey’s minivan as being loaded with suspected stolen items from various department stores (Burlington, TJ Maxx, Ross, etc.). Many of the items still had price-tags and anti-theft devices still attached. It was estimated that the value of the merchandise recovered was worth about $7,000.

Nikita Lindsey’s prior criminal history consists of five felonies and twelve misdemeanors, including previous charges of Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting, Drug Possession, and numerous charges for DWLSR and Violations of Probation.