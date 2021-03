Polk City, Florida – Members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Search & Recovery team found & recovered a stolen pickup Tuesday morning. The dive team was spotted by readers, who contacted the Daily Ridge, in Mudd Lake just West of Polk City. . According to Brian Bruchey, Public Information Officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup truck was stolen from Orange County.

No additional information is available at this time regarding how the pickup came to be in Mudd Lake