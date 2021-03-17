Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Polk County Parks and Recreation Offers Bug Hunt at Simmers Young Park

Winter Haven
Polk County Parks and Recreation:
Certified Bug Hunter is the title you will win for completing Polk County Parks & Recreation’s Bug Hunt at Simmers Young Park. Bug Hunt is a self-guided virtual scavenger hunt. By using a QR scanner on your mobile device, participants will explore the park with the goal of finding all seven life size bugs! If you can complete the hunt, you will be mailed a prize!🐝🦋🦎

Simmers Young Park
339 American Spirit Rd.
Winter Haven, FL 33880


  • 1.3 mile hike/walk between clue #1 and clue #7
  • After clue #2, all clues will be accessible by car
  • Each bug will have a QR clue code that will guide you to your next clue
  • First clue is at playground by the fire station

