Polk County Parks and Recreation Offers Bug Hunt at Simmers Young Park

Polk County Parks and Recreation:

Certified Bug Hunter is the title you will win for completing Polk County Parks & Recreation’s Bug Hunt at Simmers Young Park. Bug Hunt is a self-guided virtual scavenger hunt. By using a QR scanner on your mobile device, participants will explore the park with the goal of finding all seven life size bugs! If you can complete the hunt, you will be mailed a prize!🐝🦋🦎

Simmers Young Park

339 American Spirit Rd.

Winter Haven, FL 33880



