Polk County Visitor Center Hosts Free Easter Egg Hunts on Saturday, April 3

Davenport, FL (Mar. 17, 2021) – Central Florida’s Visitor Information Center (CFVIC) will host an Easter Egg Hunt event on Saturday, April 3. This free event will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., featuring kid-friendly activities, giveaways and egg hunts beginning at the top of each hour (children will be separated into three age groups for each of the four sessions). There will be chances to win LEGOLAND® Florida Resort and Bok Tower Gardens tickets and vendors will be on hand with local goods and treats for sale. Safety measures will be in place to promote social distancing and proper hygiene, and face coverings are encouraged. For more information, call (863) 420-2586.





In addition to assisting visitors, and residents (by providing tourism information about Polk County), CFVIC also sells discounted attraction tickets for many Central Florida attractions (including LEGOLAND Florida Resort) and hosts a seasonal Farmers Market on Thursdays, continuing through May 6, 2021.

The information center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (excluding major holidays, closed on Easter Sunday), and is located at 101 Adventure Court, Davenport, FL 33837 (along U.S. Highway 27), a half-mile south of I-4 at Exit 55.