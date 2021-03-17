Skip Scanner At Walmart Casually Makes His Way Out Of Walmart With Stolen Items

Winter Haven Police Department





And we’re back with yet another tale of a skip-scanner in progress. This guy has some manners. Doesn’t attempt to run over the people in front of him as they slowly exit the store. He patiently walks behind them though many of his items weren’t scanned.

The guy is pictured with a distinctive wallet by the way) at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on March 12 where he skip scanned quite a few items including items he left in the cart and didn’t bother to scan. Not cool dude!

Recognize him? Call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.