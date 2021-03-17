Skip Scanning Walmart Pair is Arrested

Update March 17:

Sometimes we just have to put the faces to the crimes. Remember the pair that continued to go to Walmart multiple times and, at one point, attempted to take more than $4000 in merchandise? Well, they did a lot more than that. And people couldn’t wait to call them out. Now, they are right where they belong. Destiny Bass and Frankie Murray. They currently sit in the Polk County Jail where they belong. Destiny on theft charges and Frankie, well his a little more. In addition to grand theft, he was in possession of methamphetamine and he had contraband on him when he went to the jail – adding on additional charges. Also false ID to law enforcement.





Can you identify this pair?

On at least four occasions between Feb. 25 and March 10, this pair have skip scanned items at Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) involving more than $4,000 worth of merchandise. On March 10, the pair selected numerous electronic items and can been seen exiting the Garden Center without even attempting to skip scan. They skipped right past the registers!

They have been seen entering and exiting a silver or dark gray SUV.

If you recognize either of these two, please call Detective Maldonado at 863-401-2256.