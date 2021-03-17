Tattoos Give Polk County Armed Robbery Suspect Away

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Davenport man on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after he committed an armed robbery within two hours of another robbery at a different 7-Eleven store in Osceola county.





Detectives located 28-year-old Victor Santana Ramos at his girlfriend’s residence Tuesday afternoon, less than a week after the robberies. PCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery call on March 10th at about 5:04 AM at the 7-Eleven store at the intersection of Lake Wilson Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway in Davenport.

The suspect in that robbery pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money and Newport cigarettes. After getting both from the employee, he fled northbound on Lake Wilson Road. Detectives learned that a similar armed robbery had occurred about a mile away at a 7-Eleven store on Osceola-Polk Line Road in Osceola County at about 3:00 AM that same day. During the processing of the Polk County scene, PCSO Crime Scene Investigators noted an obvious tattoo on the suspect from surveillance photos.

Investigators also recovered a fingerprint belonging to Victor Santana Ramos, a convicted felon whose fingerprints were on file. Detectives were able to track him to a residence in Davenport, where he was arrested. During an interview with detectives, Santana Ramos denied the allegations against him, saying that he is too smart to rob gas stations so close to his residence. Detectives then showed him a photo of one of his tattoos that was visible during the robbery, and he stated, “I’m guilty, you got me.” Cartons of Newport cigarettes and clothes from the robbery were found during a search of Santana Ramos’ residence. And when deputies first made contact with him, he had a gun tucked in his waistband, and it resembled the one that was used in the robbery. Detectives seized that handgun and another in the residence.

“Some top-quality work was performed by detectives and crime scene investigators on this case. This guy said he was too smart to do something like this, but our evidence proved him wrong. A detective said that when they showed him the photo of his tattoo, Victor physically deflated. He knew he was busted. Fortunately in Florida, when you are caught committing an armed robbery, you are subject to a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years. We look forward to him being held accountable for terrorizing these convenience store clerks.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Santana Ramos was transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with Robbery with a Firearm (Life Felony), Armed Burglary with Assault (Life Felony), and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (F2), and Carrying a Concealed Firearm (F3). These charges are related to the Polk County investigation only. Santana Ramos was also found to be on felony probation in Lorain County, Ohio and currently has a warrant for his arrest in Cleveland, Ohio for aggravated assault with a gun. He did not disclose to his probation officer in Ohio that he had left the state.



His prior criminal history also includes a felony conviction in Ohio for Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Vehicle, two charges in Puerto Rico for Attenuated Aggression and Aggravated Weapons, and charges in Florida to include Giving False ID to LEO, Resisting, and DWLSR.